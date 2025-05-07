Barclays Raises Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $19.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $20.10 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 561.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.