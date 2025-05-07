Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stake Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 114.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at $19,393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,000 after acquiring an additional 186,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 98,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

ACLX opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $647,787.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,231.94. This trade represents a 21.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $94,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,455 shares of company stock worth $3,407,903 in the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

