Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,846 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 206,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,674,898.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,780,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,819,969.46. This trade represents a 0.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,641,760 shares of company stock worth $28,641,557. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 347.89 and a beta of 1.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.32. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. CVR Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.