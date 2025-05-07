Aquatic Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MBIA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MBIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

MBIA Stock Performance

NYSE MBI opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MBIA Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

MBIA Profile

(Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.