AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 53,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,349,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 581,352 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 35.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 154,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $420,497.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,691,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,362.70. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,288.72. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,166 shares of company stock worth $1,078,759. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. Jones Trading decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

