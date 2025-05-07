52,313 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Up 17.2 %

BATS:BBEU opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.89. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $65.39.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.