3,840 Shares in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Purchased by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Celcuity by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Celcuity by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CELC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celcuity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Celcuity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. Celcuity Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celcuity

(Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.