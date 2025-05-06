XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 199.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in XPEL by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in XPEL by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $808.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $48.58.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $107.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

