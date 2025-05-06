What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Amazon.com Q1 Earnings?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a report released on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

