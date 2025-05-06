Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,947,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $27,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Desjardins lowered Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VET opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $929.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -163.64%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

