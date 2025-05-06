Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,468 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,023,000 after purchasing an additional 155,347 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,623.60. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at $858,868.64. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Primoris Services Price Performance
NASDAQ PRIM opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $90.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43.
Primoris Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Read More
