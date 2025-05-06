Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,520 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of PXI opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $34.54 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

