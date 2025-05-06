Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Position in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Stock Performance

Shares of WANT opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 3.87. Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $67.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32.

About Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X

The Direxion Daily Cnsmr Discret Bull 3XShrs (WANT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to the U.S. consumer discretionary sector. WANT was launched on Nov 29, 2018 and is managed by Direxion.

