Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 6,291 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 1,332.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

