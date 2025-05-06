Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,447 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 250.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PII opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $90.62.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 372.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PII. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

