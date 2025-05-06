Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,350 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $42,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,510. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.18. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

