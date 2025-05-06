Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 307.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LQDT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 29,169 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $847,651.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,220.58. The trade was a 11.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Novelette Murray sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $269,574.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,706.76. The trade was a 17.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,758 shares of company stock worth $5,286,708 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.