Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $28,540,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0492 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

