Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $28,540,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $67.49.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0492 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.