Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 246.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SWBI opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $115.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.46 million. Analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

