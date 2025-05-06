Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SM. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SM Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price target on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.17. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Insider Activity

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

