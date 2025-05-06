Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 4,876.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Futu were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Futu by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 374,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 263,040 shares during the last quarter.

Futu Stock Performance

Futu stock opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.38. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $130.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

