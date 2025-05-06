Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $193,000 Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 811.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SLNO opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of -2.67. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $265,156.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,493.96. This represents a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $47,272,803.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,021,879.12. This represents a 54.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 942,672 shares of company stock worth $64,058,781. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Laidlaw boosted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

