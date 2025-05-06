Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $185,000 Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 205.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HNI were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,237 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of HNI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in HNI by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HNI stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. HNI had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $642.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.03 million. Research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HNI news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $27,744.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,260.60. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

HNI Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Stories

