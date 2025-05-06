Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $178,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in UBS Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 206,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UBS opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

