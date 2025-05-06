Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 355.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, major shareholder Lightspeed Management Company, sold 13,213 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $832,154.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,498.58. The trade was a 38.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $193,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828.43. This trade represents a 94.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,634 shares of company stock worth $33,523,839 in the last three months.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

