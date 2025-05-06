Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 132.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 732.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $762.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

