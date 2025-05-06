Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 497.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCW. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 958,479 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 160,850 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCW opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 93,121 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $792,459.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,768.87. The trade was a 62.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $51,344.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $650,460.06. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,009 shares of company stock worth $2,397,123. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCW. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

