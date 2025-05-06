Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,153 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 3.6 %

BOIL stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

