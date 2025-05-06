Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 937 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 234.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYRG. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 697.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in MYR Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYRG. KeyCorp increased their price target on MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MYR Group from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $152.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.77.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.