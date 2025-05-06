Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 7,788 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 214.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TaskUs by 24.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 15,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $204,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

