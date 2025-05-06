Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 25,025 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 441.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MannKind by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,887,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MannKind by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,958,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 855,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $4,998,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 420,334 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 1.14.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

