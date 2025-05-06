Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,654 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7,876.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

