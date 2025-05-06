Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 13,028 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 135.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.11. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $237.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

