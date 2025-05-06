Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,741,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,054,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $23,349,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,528,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $241.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.10 and a 1 year high of $339.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.17 and a 200 day moving average of $267.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.38. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.12.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Stories

