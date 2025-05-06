Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,662 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 142.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,930,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,319,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 213,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 1.7 %

LLYVK opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

