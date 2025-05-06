The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ODP by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 119,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at $2,589,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ODP by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of ODP opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $52.60.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

