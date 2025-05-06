State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 20,582 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,582 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after buying an additional 722,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,751,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,571 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,190,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,177,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 554,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.75. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -5.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

