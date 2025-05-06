State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Buys 1,627 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in IMAX were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,562 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $9,143,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IMAX by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 194,917 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

