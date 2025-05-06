State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Acquires 9,721 Shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 111.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Innovex International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,304,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovex International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,263,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,554,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovex International by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 211,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovex International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Innovex International by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 254,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 146,544 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVX. Barclays upped their price objective on Innovex International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Innovex International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Innovex International stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Innovex International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter. Innovex International had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 12.31%.

Innovex International Profile

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

