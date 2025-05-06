Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Position Lessened by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,392.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $498,414.30. This represents a 16.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $241,720.03. This represents a 84.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,839 over the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

