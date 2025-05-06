Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,510,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,464 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,949 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,279,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,968,000 after purchasing an additional 334,131 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 421.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 86,933 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Price Performance

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

Insider Activity

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,357.44. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $419,580.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,031.25. This trade represents a 51.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Schrödinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

