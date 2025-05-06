Q2 (QTWO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Q2 to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $186.49 million for the quarter. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE QTWO opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Q2 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In other news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,165.36. The trade was a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,527,299.72. This trade represents a 11.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

