Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 15,387 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

