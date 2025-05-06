Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,924 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.15% of Par Pacific worth $28,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 313,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.