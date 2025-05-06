Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Olin were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Olin by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Olin by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Olin by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Olin by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $23.00 target price on Olin in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.86%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

