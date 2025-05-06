Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.53% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $32,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $148,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,468.20. This represents a 22.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

ODC opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $638.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oil-Dri Co. of America

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.