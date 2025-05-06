National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Position Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EYE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Vision by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of National Vision by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of EYE opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58.

National Vision Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.