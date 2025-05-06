MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 31,725 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,411,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $596.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AOSL

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.