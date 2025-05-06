MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Mid Bancshares worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 804.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1,226.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMBH opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $861.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.29 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMBH has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Mid Bancshares

About First Mid Bancshares

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.