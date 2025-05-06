MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $519,000 Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ecovyst worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECVT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ecovyst by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ecovyst by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $777.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.43 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECVT shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

